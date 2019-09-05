The Dynamo players made claims to the coaching staff, media (video)
Alexei Mikhailichenko and Vadim Yevtushenko
Ukrainian sports journalist Igor Tsiganyk in the author’s program “Ciganik Live” told about the situation in Kiev “Dynamo”.
In particular, the players complained to the coaching staff, says Ciganik.
“The way the team played in the second half of “Dawn” (2:2, approx. – LB.ua) – in any gate not climbing. After the game the dressing room was quite a serious conversation between the players and coaching staff. Was all easy. And I know for sure that some of the players complained to the coaching staff that they do not understand how to prepare for games and what the coach requires from them. That is, if earlier, at the previous coach Khatskevich, they had one game, now they have absolutely other requirements”, – said the journalist.
“Mickle very different builds play: the transition from defence to attack via the long ball. Need to run up and get the ball. But it needs to be functional. Now Dynamo is working on physics. And the failure in the second half of “Dawn” due to the fact that the team played against big physical loads. But the players themselves at this stage need to be retrained, and yet they cannot find a common opinion with the coach about what they should do.
Mickle – apologist tactics Lobanovskiy. It requires that the transition from defence to attack was due to long transmission. It should be a quick transition, no ball control. On the way out defense is one pass. This all implies a very large amount of work, and it is unclear whether it is all run, are the functional players. This imbalance results in a result that the team has now. As far as I could learn, among quite a lot of players unhappy, what game is building a Mickle,” says Ciganik.