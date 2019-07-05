The early warning system did not warn the citizens of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake
The first public mobile app, early warning of earthquakes was launched earlier this year as part of a pilot program to give residents of the County of Los Angeles, a few seconds ‘ warning before an earthquake occurs.
But users ShakeAlert LA has not received notification of the application on 4 July, when the California earthquake of a magnitude of 6.4, the strongest of the last 20 years in the region, says NBC Los Angeles.
ShakeAlert issues a warning for all earthquakes, including aftershocks, of magnitude 5 points or more in the County of Los Angeles. The epicenter of the earthquake of July 4, was to the North in the Mojave desert in Kern County, so the earthquake has not reached the required for the application of the threshold force in the County of Los Angeles.
“There was no damage,” said USGS seismologist Robert graves.
He added that the ShakeAlert system provided seismic laboratory warning 48 seconds before the tremors arrived in Pasadena.
The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti in his tweet, he said: “the Application ShakeAlertLA sends alerts only if the strength of tremors is more than 5.0 points in the County of Los Angeles. The epicenter, with a force of 6.4 points was located in Kern County, the USGS confirmed that the tremors in Los Angeles was lower than 4.5 points”. He added that now the issue of lowering the threshold for alerts.
How the app works
After downloading the app the user is prompted to enable notifications about earthquakes. Warning ShakeAlert issued for all earthquakes, including aftershocks, of magnitude 5.0 or more. The warning includes an audible signal and a message, which indicates the expected level of intensity of the tremors.
The early warning function works only in the County of Los Angeles. The application does not have to be revealed, but in the settings the user must set the location services of the phone set to “Always on”. ShakeAlert LA also has resources that can help to prepare for an earthquake.
ShakeAlert LA — part of an early warning system created for California, Oregon and Washington, finding that the earthquake, quickly analyzes the data and sends alerts to users in nearby regions. Warnings may come from several seconds to several minutes before the emergence of the strong push is enough time to escape, slow down trains, stop industrial processes, run backup generators and to suspend operations in hospitals.
A pilot program involving selected users have been held for several years.
In September we deployed a new generation of software ShakeAlert, including those aimed at reducing the number of false alerts. False alerts typically occur when the sensor detects a strong earthquake in other parts of the world and mistaken it for a local earthquake.
At the moment, the network of sensors programme covers about 50% from the target areas. It should expand over the next two years.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- July 4th in southern California and Nevada, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4. Its epicenter was located 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the valley of Serles, located about 130 miles (209 km) West of Bakersfield and about 200 miles (322 kilometers) East of the border with Nevada.
- After the region was struck by hundreds of aftershocks force of 2 to 4 points.