The Earth is approaching a dangerous asteroid: what do we know
In the ten years before the fall of the asteroid Apophis planet is threatened no less danger: experts “Astronomical scientific center” (ASC) in the Amur region of Russia have discovered a near-Earth small asteroid comparable in size to the Chelyabinsk meteorite. This was reported on the website of Roskosmos.
Astronomical body was found on 6 November. It was determined that it goes around the Sun in approximately 2.89 years and moving closer to the Earth. The asteroid has a transverse dimension of about 10-15 metres — approximately the same was a meteorite that fell on February 15, 2013 in the district of Chelyabinsk.
It is noted that the asteroid was discovered at the moment of maximum approach to Earth — at a distance of 139 thousand kilometers from the center of the planet. which is considered potentially hazardous to Earth.
