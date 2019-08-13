The Earth is approaching asteroid the size of a great pyramid

August 12, 2019
К Земле приближается астероид размером с пирамиду Хеопса

“Potentially hazardous” asteroid, surpassing in size the Great pyramid of Giza, also known as the pyramid of Cheops, will close at the end of August to the Ground. This is evidenced by NASA.

“NASA tracks asteroid the size of the great pyramid of Cheops, which is moving with a speed of 29 thousand mph (46.7 thousand km/h — ed.)”, — stated in the message.

The diameter of the asteroid 2019 OU1 is 160 meters, which is 20 meters more than the most famous Egyptian pyramid.

The twenty-eighth of August 2019 OU1 will be 40 times closer to Earth than Venus. The asteroid will raskinetsya to our planet at a distance of about one million kilometers.

