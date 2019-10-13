The earth is on the brink of disaster: the cause
Scientists studying the effects of emissions of methane from submarine permafrost in the Arctic ocean this week has announced that in the East Siberian sea, they found an area of 50 square feet, “boiling from the bubbles of methane”, writes the edition SP.
“This is the most powerful leak that I have ever seen. No one has ever recorded anything like this,” said lead scientist Igor Semiletov, indicating bubbles of methane rising from the seabed to the surface.
Semiletov, Russian researcher, who participated in 45 Arctic expeditions embarked on the ship “Akademik Mstislav Keldysh” in the past month, accompanied by scientists from the UK, USA, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Their discovery was announced in a statement the Russian Tomsk Polytechnic University, where Semiletov is a Professor. The researchers ‘ findings from the expedition and observations Semiletova was translated and transmitted by Telegraph.
The research team of the expedition of “Akademik Mstislav Keldysh” led Semiletov went to the area of the Arctic ocean, known methane “fountains”, to study the effects of thawing permafrost. Around the “powerful” fountain, which they found to the East of Bennett island, the concentration of methane in the atmosphere was more than nine times higher than the world average.
Permafrost — a mixture of soil, stones and sand, bound by ice, which remains frozen for two or more consecutive years. Since human activity causes global temperature increase, the permafrost thaws around the world, releasing ancient bacteria and viruses, as well as greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, which further warm the planet.
According to the Agency for the protection of the environment United States (U. S. Environmental Protection Agency), methane is more short lifetime in the atmosphere, but it better captures (sun — S. D.) radiation, therefore, the impact of methane is more than 25 times the impact of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.
Experts are increasingly concerned about the consequences of thawing permafrost, which is underground and under water in the coldest regions of the planet. Last week, the Washington Post reported on a “stunning and dramatic” scenes of the East Siberian region, where “the plots of many old wooden buildings SAG to the ground, preframes in uninhabitable due to the uneven thawing of the earth”, and “river rise and flow faster, “sweeping away entire neighborhoods”.
Describing the opening of the fountain by researchers on the basis of statements of the University, The Telegraph reports: “According to a member of the expedition Sergey Nikiforov, when the researchers approached the “emerald” water fountain with methane, they “saw gas rise to the surface from the black depths of the sea sparkling with thousands of threads”.
They took samples of sediments, water and gas, collecting an unusually large bubbles of methane in buckets, not in small plastic capsules, and filled a few cylinders under pressure.
The next day, the expedition came across another giant leak of approximately the same size, although you can detect leakage among the turbulent ocean waves are usually “harder than finding a needle in a haystack,” said Mr. Nikiforov.
The results of the expedition, also published in Newsweek, called an alarm reaction of readers and activists around the world: “the new Zealand Chapter (i.e., branch — S. D.) of the movement “a Dying rebellion” (Rebellion Extinction), which in early October launched a new wave of peaceful acts of civil disobedience around the world, demanding more ambitious climate policy, tweeted in response to the opening of the expedition: “That’s why we have caused the destruction is very small compared to what is to come.”
“It’s really scary,”wrote Jim Walsh, an analyst at the energy policy of the us group Food & Water Watch, referring to the Newsweek report. Noting the concern of scientists about the fact that the thawing of the permafrost reaches a tipping point, he added that “we can not quickly enough to get rid of fossil fuels”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, member of the intergovernmental panel on climate change, senior researcher at Ukrainian research hydrometeorological Institute, candidate of physico-mathematical Sciences Svetlana Krakowski believes that global warming has not yet led to dire consequences, but the world is leaps and bounds toward climate disaster.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter