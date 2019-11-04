The East coast of the US is waiting for the cold snap and early snow
This week on the East coast and northeast US will experience unusually low temperatures, in some regions the snow falls.
It is expected that by the end of this week on the East coast happens cold, which will bring an unusually early fall of snow in the Ohio valley, upstate new York and Vermont, writes The Daily Mail.
Unusually low temperatures have already been registered in the Northern plains and Midwest over the weekend, where they continue to move the mass of cold air.
It is expected that a series of weak storm systems moving through the center of the country, will direct the winter weather on East to the Atlantic, creating the possibility of snowfall in the northeast States by Friday.
“By the end of the first week of November, the snow can fall down to the mid-Atlantic coast,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Experts warn that the forecast is not final and may change during the next few days.
If the snow really goes, it is expected to be weak and limited to rural areas, avoiding major cities and coastal areas.
It is projected that temperatures in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, Central, southern regions and in the Midwest in the first few weeks of November will be below normal by 5-10 degrees.
The latest temperature forecasts for 8-14 days from the climate prediction Center of NOAA has shown that in these areas the probability that temperatures will be below average, was at least 50%.
While the Midwest and northeast are preparing for early winter, a large part of the South-Eastern United States from Oklahoma to southern Appalachians waiting for rains and thunderstorms before the end of this week.
This region is recovering from one of the coldest for all history of Halloween, when the freeze happened from Texas to California, the Carolinas and Georgia late last week.
In the North in Illinois, Chicago said goodbye to October with a record snowfall — the earliest in 30 years.