The ECHR has awarded 1.9 million euros in cases of kidnapping in the North Caucasus during the second Chechen campaign (PHOTOS)

The European court of human rights (ECHR) awarded a total of 1.9 million euros to the relatives of the disappeared during the second Chechen campaign, residents of Ingushetia and Chechnya. The Russian authorities must pay the money in 21 cases of kidnappings from 2000 to 2005, according to the project “Legal initiative”.

The organization represented the interests of the applicants in the five cases. They received about 600 thousand euros as compensation for moral and material harm. Other plaintiffs were represented by the human rights centre “memorial”, a non-governmental organization “Mothers of Chechnya” and lawyers.

The court noted that the investigation into the disappearance of seven people was never completed, although there was evidence linking the military to arrest people.

In 2012 the ECHR found that in Russia there is a problem with the investigation of cases of disappearances in the North Caucasus, and recommended the establishment of a unified and independent body that was conducted appropriate investigations. The court also advised the authorities to establish contact with relatives of the missing, to find the remains and the burial of kidnapped.

Lawyer Grigor Avetisyan, cooperating with “Legal initiative”, noted that none of the recommendations has still not been fulfilled. “Unfortunately, currently there is nothing that could compel at least a modicum of optimism that our applicants will be effectively investigated by Russian law enforcement agencies”, – he said.

History missing

Mohadi Mal’sagov kidnapped on 3 may 2000. It took the group of armed soldiers who came to the house Malchovich in the village of Avtury on two minibuses UAZ vehicles without registration numbers, four armored personnel carriers and a truck “Ural”. More Malsagova has not been seen. The Shali district Prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case on the fact of theft only 25 December 2000.

Ahmed Abdulkerimova and Abu Shahid Abdulkerimova, the military has detained November 28, 2002 in the village of Vedeno. The brothers drove away in an unknown direction.

Rushana Yevloyev and Ibragim Izmailov stopped by the military on 11 March 2004, at the checkpoint “Volga-14”, located on the intersection Kantyshevo in Ingushetia. They were forcibly taken and kept in the basement of the Federal security service of Ingushetia in Magas. Their further fate is unknown.

Rashid Ozdoev, who worked as an assistant Prosecutor of Ingushetia, and his friend, the activist Tamerlan Tsechoev, was abducted and murdered by an unknown 15 years ago. Ozdoev investigated the involvement of the FSB to the disappearance of people in Ingushetia, transmits radio “Freedom”.

The second Chechen campaign was carried out on the territory of Chechnya and the frontier regions of the North Caucasus since 1999 and officially ended in 2009, writes “Snob”.

The organization Human Rights Watch reported that Russian troops have detained thousands of Chechens who have not committed any crimes. Prisoners tortured, raped, their relatives extorted bribes. In 2001, were found mass graves, which were supposedly victims of torture. “Memorial” maintains records of stolen, of which there are more than 500.