The ECHR obliged Ukraine to pay compensation to the Russian opposition leader, kidnapped by the FSB in Kiev in…

The European court of human rights (ECHR) found Ukraine guilty of failure to investigate kidnappings in our territory in 2012, the Russian opposition, defendant in the “Bolotnaya case” Leonid Razvozzhaev.
November 19, 2019, the ECHR obliged Ukraine to pay the Russian compensation in the amount of 4 thousand euros.
At the same time Russia is obliged to pay to the opposition of 11 thousand euros.
Leonid Razvozzhaev was abducted on October 19 near the building of Management of the UN high Commissioner for refugees in Kiev, where he designed the documents for asylum. A group of unknown persons forced him into a van, tied up and taken in an unknown direction.
According to the opposition, two days he was kept in the basement, not allowing to eat and drink, and forbidding to go to the toilet. Thus the unknown threatened to kill his children and wife if he didn’t sign a confession about confession. After that Razvozzhayev was brought to Moscow’s Basmanny court which ordered the remand.
After the incident, the UN Agency for refugees has threatened our country with sanctions and demanded to thoroughly investigate the incident.
