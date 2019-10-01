The ECHR was the first 15 complaints of Russians on a lock Telegram (PHOTO)

The European court of human rights in Strasbourg (ECHR) has registered 15 complaints from the Telegram to block messenger.

As reported TASS, the head of legal practice of the public organization “Roskomsvoboda” the lawyer Sarkis Darbinyan, who represents the interests of the users of Telegram in the Strasbourg court probably these complaints will be consolidated with the complaints of other users. Just appeal the lock about 30 people.

“We expect that the Strasbourg court will combine them with the complaint of the messenger and complaints of the journalists Oleg Kashin and Alexander ivy, which had been filed earlier. Likely, complaints will be communicated to the court in a period from two weeks to several months”, – said the lawyer.

According to him, lock Telegram had violated several paragraphs of the European Convention on human rights, including the right to respect for private life and to a fair trial.

Telegram used to block IP addresses Roskomnadzor started from April 2018, after decision of Tagansky court of Moscow. The reason was the claim of the FSB to the messenger, who refused to transfer to special services of the decryption keys of user messages. Guide the Telegram stated that the requirements of the FSB to perform the technically impossible, but its position in the Supreme court, the representatives of the messenger are unable to defend.

In total, under the lock got a few million IP addresses that led to the failures of third-party resources.