The ECJ quashed the fine Apple 13 billion euros
July 15, 2020
Apple will pay record fine
Fine on American company imposed in 2016 for the violation of European standards in the sphere of taxes and state subsidies.
The European court of justice on Wednesday, July 15, reversed the decision of the European Commission from 2016, a record fine for the American company Apple in 13 billion euros, the press service of the court.
“The European court of justice General jurisdiction quashed the contested decision, since the Commission could not legally justify the violation of the provisions of the European norms on competition”, — stated in the decision of the court.
The court decided that the Commission mistakenly stated that Apple Sales International (ASI) and Apple Operations Europe (AOE) received a special economic advantage and state aid in Ireland.
