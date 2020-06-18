The economic decline has stopped – the Ministry of Finance
Photo: Корреспондент.net
Ukraine’s economy crashes, according to the Ministry of Finance
The government appeared more optimistic about the recovery of economic dynamics, explained Sergey Marchenko.
In June stopped economic decline of Ukraine, which was observed in April-may. This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko, UKRINFORM reported on Thursday, June 18.
“We expect a GDP decline of no more than 4-8%. We have more optimism about the recovery of economic dynamics. Already there are factors that testify to it”, – said Marchenko.
Among these factors he pointed out the increase of consumption of electric energy, the growth was new business entities and termination of employment.
“We have reason to believe that in June we stopped the economic decline, which was observed in April-may,” – said Marchenko.
The Minister also assured that now it is impossible to expect a greater economic decline than expected by the government.
Earlier, the national Bank worsened the forecast fall Ukraine’s economy in 2020 – from 5% to 6-7%. According to the state statistics service, GDP in the first three months of this year decreased by 1.5%.
It was also reported that the IMF worsened the forecast of falling of GDP of Ukraine to 8.2%. The forecast recovery of the Ukrainian economy in 2021 also deteriorated from 3.6% to 1.1% with an acceleration to 3% in 2022.
korrespondent.net