The economy Ministry estimated the fall of Ukraine’s GDP
In January-April 2020 the fall in GDP of Ukraine amounted to 5%.
As the Wave passes, it is reported by the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
The survey notes that the results of April, as expected, the continued economic decline in conditions of low level of business activity. Moreover, in April the majority of the subtypes of industrial activity has already felt the full negative impact of the spread of coronavirus in the world, and the continuation of quarantine measures to contain the pandemic within the country.
“The decline in GDP in January-April of 2020, the economy Ministry estimated at 5%, which fully corresponds to the forecast”, – is spoken in the message.
Moreover, according to estimates by the state statistics service, during the first quarter of 2020, the GDP decline amounted to 1.5%. While early in the fourth quarter of 2019, GDP grew by 1.5%.
It should be noted that the fall of Ukraine’s GDP according to forecasts of the national Bank, in the second quarter will be 11%.
In addition to this, the European Bank for reconstruction and development predicts that the Ukrainian economy by the end of 2020 to decline by 4.5%, however in 2021 will grow by 5.1%.