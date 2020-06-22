The economy Ministry expects the resumption of economic growth of Ukraine in IV quarter-2020
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture expects the resumption of economic growth in Ukraine in October-December 2020.
This was announced by the head of the Ministry Igor Petrashko.
“For the third quarter of the expected resumption of trade, production and the fourth — already anticipated growth,” said Petrashko at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.
At the same time, this forecast envisages that the number of cases COVID-19 will not significantly increase, the Minister said.
