The economy Ministry explained the may price increase
Photo: korrespondent.net
Introduction of state regulation of prices for commodities have made it impossible for them to sharp rise in prices
Manufacturers and retailers trying to make up for loss of earnings during a nationwide quarantine.
A significant increase in consumer prices in may compared to April may be linked to the desire of producers to compensate for losses during the nationwide quarantine. This is stated in the review of the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture, published on Friday, June 26.
“Increased prices for raw products of a seasonal nature, in particular berries,” reads the review.
The growth of prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed in may to 2.7% compared with 9.2% in may 2019. Introduction of state regulation of prices for commodities have made it impossible for them to sharp rise in prices, explained in Minekonomiki.
In addition, in may were absent excessive demand for a number of specific products by the population, in particular onions, lemons, garlic, etc.
At the same time, due to seasonal factors in may fell dairy products, sunflower oil, sugar, tomatoes, etc.
korrespondent.net