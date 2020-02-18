The economy Ministry said, as it should increase wages in the year 2020
According to calculations of the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine, in 2020 the size of the real, that is, adjusted for inflation, wages should increase by 8-9%.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of economic development Sergey Nikolaychuk during a briefing on the presentation of the strategy of economic growth of Ukraine, which was held on February 17, reports Hromadske.
“As for the salary, if we expect that in real terms, i.e. adjusted for inflation, its rate will remain at last year’s level, that is, if last year real wages grew by 9.8%, then somewhere around 8-9% growth we’ll see this year”, — said the Deputy Minister.
According to Nikolaychuk, given that the inflation rate in Ukraine decreased significantly and by the end of January fell below 4% in annual terms, the nominal growth of wages will also be reduced. Although real purchasing power received by the Ukrainians money is expected to grow by 8-9%.
According to the State statistics service of Ukraine, in December 2019, the average wage in Ukraine amounted to UAH 12264 a month ($$490) that for 1585 hryvnia (14,8%, or $64) more than in November.