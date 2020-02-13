The economy Ministry said, as the coronavirus can affect Ukraine
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine considers the two most likely scenarios of the situation with coronavirus Covid-201: localization of the disease in a relatively limited territory and its further distribution.
This is stated in the response of economy to a request to RBC-Ukraine.
As noted by experts of the Ministry, in the first scenario the impact on the economy of Ukraine may be minimal, which will not cause significant changes in the structure of Finance, production and consumption.
In the second scenario for Ukraine can be both positive and negative consequences. On the one hand, due to the “washing out” of cheap Chinese imports for certain categories of high-tech products, they will be more valuable products of similar purpose.
“In General, reducing supply on the world markets will lead to a price increase. In addition, obviously, will be possible to increase the volume of Ukrainian export of food and raw materials”,- said in response.
According to Ministry of economy, in 2019, there was a tendency to increase the trade turnover between Ukraine and China. So, for 11 months of 2019 turnover amounted to 11,683 billion dollars, 32,5% more than in the same period of 2018. The share of Ukrainian exports of goods to China in the first 11 months of 2019 was 7.2% of the total volume of goods. The proportion of imports of goods from China to Ukraine for 11 months in 2019 amounted to 15.2% of total imports.