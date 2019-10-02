‘The economy when trump showed unprecedented growth’: is it really
The President of the United States Donald trump often talks about the fact that the American economy is at a historic peak, and “never felt as good as now.” True or not?
The verdict of the BBC Reality Check: the assertion that the US economy now has the best performance in history — not true. But in recent years business in the American economy is indeed doing very well, says the BBC.
“Some of the best economic indicators ever experienced by our country, are captured right now,” wrote President trump tweeted in September.
But what do the numbers say?
In particular, the fact that the pace of annual GDP growth is generally high.
In the first quarter of 2019, growth was 3.1%, but by the second quarter this figure dropped slightly to 2.1%. This is significantly lower than the 5.5% achieved in the second quarter of 2014, during the presidency of Barack Obama.
If you look back a few decades ago, it appears that in the 1950s and 1960s, the United States GDP increased even more rapidly.
The gains
President trump also talks about the growth of the U.S. stock market indices — in particular, the industrial index Dow Jones, which covers the 30 largest companies of the USA.
It is true that the Dow Jones has reached record levels it was during the presidency of Donald trump. Supporters of the incumbent President are confident — all thanks to the tax cuts, the us-centered policy of trump, and promises to invest in infrastructure projects.
However, in recent months, the index showed strong volatility, reflecting fears of a trade confrontation with China and overall global growth.
Jobs and salaries
What is happening to jobs and wages?
During his speech at the UN General Assembly, the President, trump said that the unemployment rate in the U.S. currently, the lowest over the past half century.
In August of this year, the unemployment rate was 3.7% — the same as in September 1969. However, in November and December 1969, he was already 3.5 percent — that is, these figures can be considered the best in the last 50 years.
At the same time true are the words of trump that from August 2016 officially employed more than 6 000 000 Americans.
Also the US President talked about record low rates of unemployment among certain groups of the population.
“Last month, the unemployment rate among African Americans, Hispanics, and Asian Americans was the lowest in history,” said trump.
Regarding the unemployment among Afro – Hispanics and the President’s right. However, in the first case these data are recorded in 1972, second in 1973. As for Asian Americans, trump is a little mistake: the unemployment rate last month reached 2.8%, and the lowest was recorded in June at 2.1%.
The unemployment rate among all population groups have steadily declined in the days preceding President Barack Obama.
During his speech, trump also said that “wages are rising, revenues are rising.”
But this is not the full picture.
The average salary in the U.S. increased steadily throughout 2018, and this trend has been set in the age of Obama. In February 2019, this figure reached 3.4%, but gradually started to slow down — while it is 3.23%. At the same time, adjusted for inflation, wages in the period from August 2018 to August 2019 actually rose 1.5%.
Incomes per household has also increased over the past years, however lately it is happening more slowly.
In 2018, the median income of one household was $63 179 — this year it continues to be at the same level.