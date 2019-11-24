The effect on the skin improper nutrition: it is better not to eat
As the foods we eat affect the condition of the skin?
The products we use can contribute to as rejuvenation of the skin and its aging.
We often forget that all our meals should provide the body with energy and nutrients. But instead they often lead to the accumulation of toxins that disrupts the normal activity of the body. The main signal that you need to change the diet, your face. First, it acquires an earthy hue, and then the skin dries and flakes. Reportedly, nutritionists have compiled a list of products that have the most negative impact on the skin. Here are 10 of the most dangerous.
Alcohol. Alcohol has a devastating effect on delicate facial skin. Excessive drinking causes dehydration, which appear dry, rough skin, wrinkles and irritation. Moreover, it displays the body of vitamin a, responsible for restoration of skin cells. Which leads to the emergence of diseases such as acne, rosacea, eczema and psoriasis.
Sugar. Large amounts of sugar in the diet accelerates the aging process and damaging cells and also collagen and elastin. To preserve the elasticity of your skin to reduce the consumption of sugar and products with high content.
White bread. White bread contributes to the formation of acne. The carbohydrate super-fast action increases the level of sugar in the blood, which accelerates the production of sebum and clog pores.
Milk. It is dangerous in that androgens promote the active secretion of sebum and the glands of internal secretion. Dietitians proved that the effect of melatonin, progesterone and estrogen from the milk causes irritability and depression. Also the hormones in the milk provoke the occurrence of cancer of the prostate and breast.
Salt. The excess of salt, due to the high concentration of sodium, causing puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Tissue swell, and your face takes on a tired look. And iodized salt contributes to the appearance of acne.
Coffee and black tea. Keep in mind that 2-3 cups of caffeine-containing beverages lead to increased cortisol in the body. This stress hormone affects skin tissue, accelerating the aging process, thinning and dehydrating the skin.
Fats. Fats can be useful and harmful. The first (omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, nuts and vegetable oil) balancing moisture levels of the skin and prevent the formation of wrinkles, inflammation and acne. The second (the so-called TRANS fats) are exactly the opposite. So include in your diet are walnuts, soy beans, fatty fish, avocados, etc.
Fatty meat. Meat in large quantities increases in the blood concentration of toxic products of nitrogen metabolism that have damage to the tissues of the body and even cause various diseases.
Nuts. Of course, nuts are very useful, they contain many trace elements that are necessary for proper functioning of the body. But still, the nuts cause acne. Eat them but in moderation.
Spices. Too hot and spicy food, especially if you are not used to it, can cause rashes on the skin.