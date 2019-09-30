The effectiveness of treatment and recovery depend on the time of day
Scientists believe that recovery from infection or injury, as well as the results of treatment depend on circadian rhythms. For this reason, for example, lie n operation is necessary at certain times of the day.
Canadian researchers from the center for cardiovascular research Golfscope University in Ontario claim that the internal clock of the body control the functioning of cells and tissues and therefore affect the processes of recovery after diseases and surgical interventions. For example, if you cut or burn the hand, the skin will heal twice as fast if the damage was caused during the day rather than at night. Heart attacks most often happen between 6am and noon.
“Circadian rhythms determine how valid our immune system and how we heal. Day we are physiologically quite different than the night,” stated the scientists.
Experts note that taking into account the rhythms of medication and surgical intervention should be carried out only at certain times – so they will be most effective, and the number of side effects will be minimal.
So, according to them, the seasonal flu shot is better to do it between 9 and 11 am. In this case it will be more effective because the body produces in the morning is significantly more protective antibodies. Heart surgery, scientists say, more effective to the day after twelve. Observations show that the best chances of survival after heart surgery are those patients who spent more time in the daylight. At the same time, experts suggest that the optimal time for other surgical interventions may differ. For example, cosmetic surgery is best done at night because the day of the healing process accompanied by a more active development of scar tissue.
The medication must also obey internal clock of the cells of the body, the researchers say. According to them, taking aspirin more effective in the evening, as well as taking many antihistamines against allergies. Popular medicine for the treatment of hypertension valsartan is 60% more effective if taken in the evening, not morning. Scientists also believe that, given the circadian rhythms must be taken drugs such as ibuprofen, medication to control blood pressure, medicines for peptic ulcer disease, asthma and cancer.