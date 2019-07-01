The egg is for mother: a daughter Pugacheva for the first time commented on the rumors that she is the mother of the children of the prima Donna
Last week, the Russian media was flooded with reports that Kristina Orbakaite is supposedly the biological mother of the children of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin. A wave of rumors that she “shared” with the Diva, the egg for conception is Lisa and Harry, that is, become a donor, reached its climax.
It is no secret that the younger children of Alla carried by a surrogate mother. However, its name is kept in the strictest confidence. As, however, and the names of other women, to make star children — for example, a son and a daughter of Philip Kirkorov. Again, for a couple of years for sure fans discuss what the surrogate mother of the children of the king of the pop scene is Anastasia Stotskaya. She’s already lost their legs to prove that the resemblance of her children with the heirs Kirkorov is a coincidence and nothing more.
Privacy is one of the conditions of the contract with a surrogate mother, so it is unlikely that those who work in this field will reveal any details. Fans can only guess and build incredible theory, as in the case of Pugacheva and Aguilera.
In turn, Christina decided to respond to “news” in the press.
“Yes, definitely clear, our yellow press is superior to yourself! Good night, everyone, “commented Orbakaite “sensation”. As told by the singer, she is from childhood accustomed to hear about your family a variety of fiction and is already used to it. By the way, the same comment Christina took to all rumors that talked about behind her back.
To support Orbakaite decided producer Yana Rudkovskaya. “You wonder?”, she asked. She said that her childhood has to live with the rumors. Igor Nikolaev said, does Christine sue. But Orbakaite said that one can only laugh.
As is known, Alla Borisovna and Maxim Galkin never hid the fact that the kids were the result of artificial insemination, and he and his wife were ready for the twins or the twins.
“In General people are familiar with the procedure of surrogate motherhood and a planting of the fertilized egg, know that usually sits two. Because nobody knows what will survive. And it often happens that in such cases there is a possibility of twins. When we said this we said that we will be happy. But what will a boy and a girl, did not anticipate in advance”, — said Galkin once the kids born.
According to him, happy birth does not immediately succeed. Alla 11 years ago froze my eggs.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva once again, pleasantly surprised fans appearance. On a rainy day, 70-year-old singer showed perfect outfit that would put any woman would be twice and even three times younger than Diva.
