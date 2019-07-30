The eggplant will help to get rid of nicotine addiction

| July 30, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Dietitian Elena Solomatina called useful and rich with vitamins to get rid of nicotine addiction. Proved to be the best natural “medicine” are the aubergines.

Баклажаны помогут избавиться от никотиновой зависимости

Баклажаны помогут избавиться от никотиновой зависимости

The composition of eggplants include nicotinic acid or vitamin PP. The substance makes it easier to transfer tobacco hunger strike and get rid of bad habits.

The expert recommended to eat watermelon, quenches thirst and hunger, to stabilize the pressure, constipation, sore throat, liver diseases. Zucchini will help to lose weight, and fruits and berries will reduce the risk of developing cancer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.