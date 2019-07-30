The eggplant will help to get rid of nicotine addiction
July 30, 2019
Dietitian Elena Solomatina called useful and rich with vitamins to get rid of nicotine addiction. Proved to be the best natural “medicine” are the aubergines.
The composition of eggplants include nicotinic acid or vitamin PP. The substance makes it easier to transfer tobacco hunger strike and get rid of bad habits.
The expert recommended to eat watermelon, quenches thirst and hunger, to stabilize the pressure, constipation, sore throat, liver diseases. Zucchini will help to lose weight, and fruits and berries will reduce the risk of developing cancer.
