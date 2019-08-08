The eldest daughter Anna Sedokova showed a photo with brother and sister
The eldest daughter of the famous singer Anna Sedokova shared the picture on which she poses in the company of his sisters and brother. The corresponding photo appears on the page of the girl in Instagram.
In your profile, Alina, who lives with her mother, shared a photo posing where all three children of Anna Sedokova. Not so long ago with her daughter and son celebrity went on holiday, where to share pictures, however, frames with daughter Monica in the tape the ex-participant of “VIA gra” no, because the girl’s father forbade former lover to do that. Most of the time a teen spends with a parent in the United States.
Published in frame of Alina holds brother Hector in her arms, and Monica standing near, while Anna Sedokova in the picture is missing. In the signature for publication, the girl stated that, regardless of age, being with brothers and sisters of the man returns to his childhood.