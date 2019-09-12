The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt first spoke about the relationship with his father and showed…
The eldest adopted son of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt for the first time publicly commented on his relationship with his father. 18-year-old Cambodian native Maddox, as it is known, started studying in Seoul University Johnsen. The journalists In Touch waylaid the young man near educational institutions and managed to ask him a few questions.
When asked whether pitt to visit him in the campus, Maddox sadly shrugged and said, “I don’t know.” And when he asked the question, did the end of his conversation with brad, Maddox said, “What will be will be”. Reporters also asked whether they are happy brothers and sisters Maddox that he is studying in the University, in that favorite son of Angelina said, “Yes, I think so.”
Rumors that Maddox and brad do not get along with each other, go for a long time. It was reported that after the conflict that took place aboard a private plane in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her husband. And that is bound to the mother of Maddox actually never considered himself the son of pitt, since Angelina adopted him long before I met brad.
Meanwhile, the network has pictures of more than a modest Dorm room, which is now Maddox is accustomed to a luxurious mansion Jolie worth $ 25 million. As Radar Online reports, in a tiny room with two beds for Jolie-pitt and his neighbor. There are two tables, two cabinets and a tiny bathroom. The kitchen is shared for all students on the floor.
