The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt Maddox will soon be leaving America to study in University. According to the publication People, Maddox, was adopted in South Korea Yonsei University, Department of biochemistry, says eg.ru.
It is reported that the eldest son of Jolie and pitt also enrolled in other educational institutions, but he chose Yonsei because it has long been interested in culture of South Korea and studying the language of this country.
“Angie will break up Maddox in late August. She is incredibly proud of his son and will be greatly missed, but is well aware that he’s an adult. Maddox is also very close with his brothers and sisters, who will from time to time to visit him”, — said the insider, not specifying how to move the son is the father of Maddox brad pitt.
Now Maddox will live in Seoul, ten hours from Los Angeles, the city where he lived most of his life. While Korea is in the vicinity of Cambodia — the historical homeland of the eldest son of Jolie and pitt. So over the years of study at Maddox will be a great opportunity to get acquainted with his native country.
The newspaper reminds that Maddox plans to study in South Korea became known for a long time. Back in November 2018 during the official visit of Angelina Jolie to Korea as Ambassador to the UN, along with his son visited the campuses of Yonsei University and talked with his teachers. Angie then admitted that inspiration from watching his son’s choice, and said that never before they are not so proud of.
As previously reported “FACTS,” Maddox told angelina Jolie that he was tired from their constant brad pitt fights, and wants to compete for the right to become the sole guardian of her five younger brothers and sisters.
