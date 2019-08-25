The eldest son of Pamela Anderson spoke about his alcohol addiction
23-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee grew up as a typical representative of Golden youth: the constant partying, the sea of alcohol and a series of new conquests. Finally the heir of Pamela Anderson decided to come to their senses and radically changed his life.
Brandon Thomas Lee had a difficult childhood: the press showed increased attention to his parents (sex symbol of the 1990s, Pamela Anderson and eccentric musician Tommy Lee), and they in turn constantly fueled interest in his family.
Then the market got home videos of the spouses, where they had sex, then there were rumors about violence (allegedly Tommy Lee beat his wife). In 1997, when little Brandon was just a year old, Pamela and all condemned Tommy — he raised her hand, and the star of “Baywatch” wrote a statement to the police.
The court sided with the victim, and for 6 months Tommy Lee was in prison. After there was a passionate reconciliation and courses family therapy. Pamela claimed to have forgiven “the beast” not only because of the strong love, but also for young children.
However, the idyll did not last long: soon Tommy began to have serious problems with alcohol. He had uncontrollable urges and fears of Pamela, could cause harm to children. Anderson filed for divorce and tried to prevent the father freely to meet with the sons. Striking blonde was worried that the eccentric and unruly ex-spouse can be a bad influence on boys. The court allowed the musician to see Brandon and Dylan. For my oldest son this decision was fateful.
Brandon Thomas Lee and he does not know what it is: whether genetics, or psychological problems, or a habit since childhood to be in the atmosphere of endless holiday parties and alcohol. The fact remains: in 20 years he realized that he was suffering from alcohol dependence.
In June, Brandon gave a Frank interview to the newspaper Interview in which he spoke about his struggle with the craving for alcohol: “at First it was really funny, but then things changed. Three years ago I experienced the most difficult period of his life. I didn’t want to go outside and there was nothing I could do about it”.
He said that young people in Los Angeles to 20 years know more about life than the “war veterans”. “They lose their virginity five years younger than anywhere else in the United States. Start using drugs at a very young age. 18-year-old in Los Angeles like the elderly, who’ve seen everything in this world,” shared Brandon.
According to the statement of a young man, saved career. It is no secret that 23-year-old Brandon has already established itself in the modeling business. In addition, he now tries his hand in the movie.
“Since then, I quit drinking, I became much better. Better acting, better work. Even as a man I’ve changed in a good way. Not going to lie: in Los Angeles, it is extremely difficult to avoid temptation. Girls, money, drugs… But my career now is much more important than the party,” admitted Brandon.