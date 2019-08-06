The eldest son Sharon stone decided to take her surname
Adopted son Sharon stone, the education of which in recent years has involved the ex-husband of the actress Phil Bronstein, decided to pay tribute to the parent.
As it became known, The Blast, this week 19-year-old roan Bronstein filed a petition in the court to add his initials and the surname of the adoptive mother. So the young man decided to highlight the importance to him of each of their parents, regardless of life circumstances.
Roan was adopted with Sharon stone, and then her husband, former San Francisco Chronicle editor Phil Bronstein just a baby in 2000. Happy family lasted three years — in 2003, Phil filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable rasgullas. To leave peacefully failed. A year former spouses fought for custody of the boy. And in this battle stone lost — the court found that his home in San Francisco Bronstein can provide a more comfortably environment for the child. However, Sharon could see his son.
In 2005, stone has adopted another son, Laird, and then Quinn in 2006.