The election of the President of the Ukrainian Premier League will be unopposed
April 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Shevchenko
For the upcoming elections of the head of the Ukrainian Premier League has registered only one candidate – Alexander Shevchenko, the official website of the organization.
Elections are scheduled for 27 April, but there is a possibility that they may postpone due to national quarantine, pandemic coronavirus – they’ve been transferred.
The current head of the Premier League, Thomas Grimm announced that will not run.
Shevchenko – former Vice-President of the “movement”, and now works as the head of the football Federation of Lviv region.