The elections in Russia bus with observers fired at the men on horseback
On Saturday, September 7, in Russia shot the bus with observers who went to the polls in the Republic of Tyva.
As Sign reports, the incident occurred on the border between Krasnoyarsk Krai and Tyva. Unknown was in a mask and riding. They attacked the bus, which was traveling in the direction Kizilay, shot at the tires and disappeared. There were no injuries.
“It is obvious that certain political forces want to prevent our observers and journalists to monitor the elections in the Republic of Tuva”, — quotes the edition the Deputy of the state Duma Sergei Natarov.
Note, the elections in the Supreme Hural of Tuva are held on Sunday, September 8. Residents need to elect 32 deputies, 16 of them on party lists. Also today, there are local elections across Russia.
Recall the well-known Russian political analyst Valery Solovey in an interview to “Echo of Moscow” stated that Russia is waiting for a radical change of government. In his opinion, in Russia marked a “growing political activity”, which is “very strong growth in irritation on the ground.”
Before his departure, Russia will face a massive national crisis.
