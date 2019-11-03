The eleventh air “Tanzu s with a stars” left the strongest dancer of the project
In the eleventh broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) for the Grand prize continued the struggle six pairs. We will remind, past Sunday, the show left the sexiest couple of the season, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. The next edition was held under the theme “the return of the heroes” — together with the participants on the floor out stars of past seasons: Irakli Makatsaria, Michelle Andrade, Yuri Tkach, Igor Lastochkin, Pavel Vishnyakov and Ruslan Senichkin.
According to the results of judicial voting, the highest score — 40 — got Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat, the least — 29 — Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.
Before the announcement of results of voting of spectators on the floor out of the legendary couple — Natalia Mogilev, and Vlad Yama. After the performance of a new song “was Pochala” Natalia admitted that he had met “your heart.”
– Now this person is not in the hall, he is — said Natalia. — But I’m waiting for you love. The main thing in life has already happened — we met.
In the “risk zone” got a couple — Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, Alexey Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko. “For life” they danced the Jive.
– This battle we are not yet there, ‘said Tina.
Gregory Chapkis voted for a couple of Rizatdinova. Voted Anna Catherine Kuhar, Francisco Gomez and Vlad Yama.
Flooring left a pair of Alexei Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko.
— Thanks to the team of the show, said Alex. — You have to believe in their dreams and not be afraid of the new.
– Thanks to our fans for our eleven dance — Alena didn’t constrain tears. — Choreographers, who all the time with couples, you — cool!
– In front of the audience expected one of the most brilliant performances, — said “FACTS” head of the project Vladimir Zavodyuk. — This season was unexpected and very vivid. But the main intrigue — who will be the finalists — still not disclosed.
