The elixir of life, which would raise even the most seriously ill
July 15, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Oats — the elixir of life — would raise even the heaviest patient: solves many health problems and restoring power.
You can just drink the tea: 1 tbsp of oats in 2 cups of water, boil for about an hour on a slow fire, under the hood.
ONE OF THE BEST PRESCRIPTIONS FOR RECOVERY.
- One Cup of oats (or at least “Hercules”) into five cups of water, boil to half, until thick liquid jelly.
- Strain and pour in the broth, equal amount of milk (about two cups), boil again.
- In this way the resulting liquid to add 4 teaspoons of honey (to taste) and mix well.
- The pleasant beverage to drink hot or warm throughout the day in two or three divided doses.
This drink dying on their feet!