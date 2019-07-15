The elixir of life, which would raise even the most seriously ill

| July 15, 2019 | News | No Comments

Эликсир жизни, который поднимет на ноги даже самого тяжело больного

Oats — the elixir of life — would raise even the heaviest patient: solves many health problems and restoring power.

You can just drink the tea: 1 tbsp of oats in 2 cups of water, boil for about an hour on a slow fire, under the hood.

ONE OF THE BEST PRESCRIPTIONS FOR RECOVERY.

  • One Cup of oats (or at least “Hercules”) into five cups of water, boil to half, until thick liquid jelly.
  • Strain and pour in the broth, equal amount of milk (about two cups), boil again.
  • In this way the resulting liquid to add 4 teaspoons of honey (to taste) and mix well.
  • The pleasant beverage to drink hot or warm throughout the day in two or three divided doses.

This drink dying on their feet!

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.