The elixir of youth and longevity gene: how modern science is struggling with aging
The dream of immortality is as old as humanity itself. Since the beginning of time people have looked for ways to extend the life of himself and his family, calling on the help of gods, sages, mages and healers.
The philosophers of antiquity, led the discussion on the causes of aging, medieval alchemists searched for the philosopher’s stone in the hope of creating the elixir of life. But only the scientific revolution of modern times have been able to translate the question into practice — and soon began to give real results, BBC reports.
Since the beginning of the XIX century the average life expectancy has increased in two times and continues to grow. Most scientists agree that children born after 2000 have a chance to live for 100 years or more — because medicine does not stand still, offering new ways of dealing with old age.
Exactly how scientists are trying to extend our age? In what ways experiments conducted and what successes have already been achieved on the path to eternal youth?
Pills age
Scientists know a lot of biologically active substances, can effectively mobilize the body to cause a rush of physical strength or to improve the functioning of the brain. It works dope.
The problem is that all these drugs “one cure, another cripple” — that is, have inevitable side effects, and the longer you take them more harm than good.
But what if you find a combination of several drugs so that together they extended the patient’s life, at the same time neutralizing the side effects of each other?
It is trying to do dozens of scientists around the world. Although to create a universal “pill of old age” has not yet managed to anyone, the results of some experiments are impressive.
The most amazing effect has been described in the journal Nature a few months ago: nine volunteers in California, who for years took a growth hormone and two of the drug from diabetes, the aging process not just stopped, and went backwards.
For the year of the experiment, the biological age of the participants, determined by a special DNA markers, decreased on average by 2.5 years.
Very similar in fact the experiment was conducted recently, a group of biologists from Britain and Germany. Experimental (to start tests conducted on the flies-fruit flies) were given a drug cocktail of three biologically active substances, immunosuppressant rapamycin, insulin-like growth factor and lithium preparations.
Choosing their optimal ratio, the scientists were able to neutralize the side effects of all three drugs and to increase the life expectancy of a Guinea by almost half.
In parallel work on the same way the medicinal rejuvenation, through cleansing the body of old cells.
All our cells are aging and at some point cease to be divided. Usually for disposal (i.e. murder) of these aged cell meets the immune system, but with age this process becomes less effective and they start to accumulate in the tissue, releasing toxic substances, causing inflammation and sometimes even mutate, causing cancer.
A group of American scientists is working on creating a new class of medicines that of Sinaiticus, capable of aiming to destroy old cells. The first test was successfully conducted on 14 volunteers who were given parallel to a cure for leukemia and natural dietary Supplement quercetin.
Now the combination of these two drugs is more large-scale clinical trials, but have already been developed and other variants of Sinaiticus.
A race with nature
It is considered that the predisposition to a long life is spelled out at the DNA level — which means that it can be inherited from ancestors. However, recent studies show that the role of genes in this process is greatly exaggerated, and the factor of heredity in longevity does not exceed 10%.
However, we know well what changes with age occur in DNA, and many scientists are trying to slow down (or even stop) this process at the genetic level.
For example, the aging of the shortened ends of chromosomes — the so-called telomeres, consisting of the same repetitive DNA fragments. At each cell division the chromosomes are doubled, but this process does not reach the end — and “tails” are getting shorter and shorter.
At some point- after about 40-60 cycles is beginning to threaten the basic DNA sequence, and then the cell starts the process of self-destruction.
For starters, scientists have found that when dividing stem cells telomeres do not shorten, but remain long. Moreover, when dividing in vitro “tails” can be even doubled in a natural way, without changing genes.
Spanish biologists went on. Grow thus in vitro “superlong” embryonic stem cells of mice, they transplanted them into other embryos. Born as a result of this experiment, the cubs lived on average a quarter longer than their counterparts — they are slower to Mature, less gaining extra weight and less likely to develop cancer.
But what if you make a change in the DNA sequence itself? Scientists have a few genes that prevent the development of senile diseases and thus prolonging life.
Harvard biologists have introduced three such gene in mice with neutralized viruses. It turned out that two of them (FGF21 and Tgfß1) is sufficient to protect animals from kidney and heart failure, but also to prevent the development of obesity and diabetes.
However, to slow aging at the cellular level, do not have to edit genes.
For example, a team of scientists from Missouri believes that the key to eternal youth — eNAMPT protein, which regulates energy production in mammalian cells. The concentration of this enzyme in the blood decreases with aging, and the production of cellular fuel is becoming less effective and increasingly costly.
Biologists have introduced older mice eNAMPT derived from the blood of young individuals. As a result, the health of laboratory animals has improved significantly as they became much more active and lived 16% longer than the control group.
Mouse in the video below of the same venerable age, but one of them made shots “enzyme of youth”, and the other was injected with normal saline.
Another way of dealing with old age — by stimulating growth of blood vessels.
One of the main causes of senile prostration is that the blood vessels gradually lose their ability to effectively provide muscle cells with oxygen and nutrients. For the same reason, simultaneously with the degeneration of muscles and increased bone fragility, osteoporosis develops.
However, Australian scientists have found that injections of the enzyme NMN stimulate the growth of blood vessels and successfully restore muscle and bone — at least, in older mice, the endurance of which was restored to 80%.
Testing on humans should begin soon.