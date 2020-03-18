The Embassy of Russia and Ukraine in the United States has suspended reception of citizens and issuing visas over coronavirus
Consular Department of the Embassy in Russia USA and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States made statements on the suspension of certain functions during a pandemic coronavirus. This was reported in the official accounts on Facebook.
Visit the Consular section of the Russian Embassy in the United States appeared the statement that “to ensure the security of the nation, the protection of public health and non-proliferation COVID-19 in the Russian Federation, since March 18, 2020, the consular Department of the Embassy will temporarily suspend the issuance of all categories of visas except diplomatic, official, ordinary business visas for international drivers, crew members, aircraft, boats and ships, international train crews and locomotives”.
An exception was made for private visas for entry into Russia of foreign citizens or persons without citizenship in connection with the death of a close relative.
It was also noted that the above measures are “justified by extraordinary circumstances and are of a purely temporary nature.”
Embassy of Ukraine in the United States also made an appeal to citizens:
“In connection with the distribution of # COVID19 and to minimize the risk of infection of this disease to citizens of Ukraine and foreigners enrolled in Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, and ensure the personal safety of Embassy staff, for the period 16-20 March 2020 consular the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States is suspended,” said Facebook.
For urgent matters it is recommended to contact by email emb_us@mfa.gov.ua or consul_us@mfa.gov.ua or call by phone (1) 202322 2616.
“We urge you to circulate this information among your relatives or friends who are soon planning to come to the Consulate and also in the context of the introduction by local authorities of restrictive measures is to remain calm, not to panic and to comply with promulgated sanitary, hygienic and other rules to protect themselves and others from infection,” — said in a statement.
