The Russian Embassy in London sent a note to the Ministry of foreign Affairs of great Britain in connection with the statements of the chief of the defence staff United Kingdom Nicholas Carter that Russia’s actions could provoke a new world war. This is stated in comments released on Wednesday by the press service of the diplomatic mission.

“On November 12, the Embassy has sent a note to the British foreign office in connection with the statements of the chief of the defence staff UK General Nicholas Carter [done] November 10, during the TV program “the Show Andrew Marr” on the BBC and in the article in the newspaper the Sunday Telegraph with the provocative title “Reckless Russia may accidentally start a new war”. The note drew attention to the British side, General Carter was deliberately trying to make the audience and readers the impression that the policy pursued by Russia could lead to a military confrontation with great Britain”, – stated in the comments.

Note that the headline in the British newspaper sounds a little different: “Insane Russia could accidentally start world war III”.

Russian diplomats suggested that British diplomats to explain “the Russian side, and the public how the application of the crankcase reflect the official position of the United Kingdom government”, reports TASS.

“Legitimate actions of the Russian Federation, such as the facilitation of the Syrian government in the fight against terrorism or the implementation of humanitarian projects in Africa, General presents as threats to the security of the United Kingdom, comparable to the risk of military attack”, – the document says.

The Embassy noted that in a BBC interview, Carter actually supported the thesis of the presenter. He claims that Britain is in a state of cyberwar with Russia, which is trying to influence the outcome of the upcoming December 12 early elections to the House of Commons and to sow discord in the British society.

In his article published in The Sunday Telegraph on the eve of the anniversary of the end of the First world war, Carter stressed that the “reckless behavior and lack of respect for international law” countries such as Russia, China and Iran could lead to a sharp aggravation of the international situation and “unintentional failures”, such as those that led to the outbreak of violent conflict in 1914. In September, the Embassy of the Russian Federation also drew attention to the words of Carter’s washable on the brink between peace and war.

“We consider such statements came from the mouth of the most senior British soldier, as a flawed and reckless. They are another manifestation of the consistent lines of certain forces on cultivation in the UK of the image of Russia as a hostile state”, – noted in the Embassy.

The Russian diplomats also pointed to the fact that the official London silenced “the provocative nature of the actions of the UK in the military sphere”: the direction of the military contingent in Syria without a UN security Council decision without an invitation from the government of this country, the implementation of missile strikes on Syria in April 2018, the deployment of troops near the Russian border in Estonia, programs of training of Ukrainian servicemen, “intercepts” of Russian military aircraft in international airspace etc.

“Carter ignores the fact that Russia has always been and remains ready for professional, mutually respectful discussion of any safety issues of concern to the UK. The renewal of the individual contacts between the General staffs and the national security Council – proof”, – said Russian diplomats.

