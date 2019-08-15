The eminent monk recipe helps to kill cancer cells and boost the immune system!
Our cells have a strong predisposition to be healthy. But if they are often subjected to toxins and other negative factors, they no longer cope with their functions. This leads to the growth of cancer cells.
What should be done to prevent it? Cancer can be cured? Many people say Yes. Brazilian scientist was persecuted and was forced to stop production of the drug that created them, phosphoethanolamine, a natural product that helped all who used the tool had an excellent effect against cancer.
He presented scientific reasons, academic, bureaucratic, methodological, in short, found many reasons to ban this drug.
Powerful pharmaceutical companies will lose a lot of profit if the market will go cheap natural medicines that will be much better dear.
Despite the pressure and power of the pharmaceutical industry, many alternative recipes against cancer are disclosed. An example is this recipe! He became known worldwide thanks to the Brazilian monk Romano Zago.
Father Romano Zago, a Franciscan friar and scholar from Brazil, wants the whole world learned the secret healing recipe for great immunity and cancer prevention.
Ingredients:
- 500 g of honey
- 350 g fresh leaves of aloe (the plant must be older than 5 years)
- 6 tablespoons of 70% alcohol (rum, vodka, whiskey)
Cooking
First you have to clean the aloe leaf and collect the gel with a spoon. Place it in a blender and add the honey and alcohol.
Mix all the ingredients well to obtain a homogeneous mixture.
Recommended to drink 1 dessert spoon three times a day half an hour before each meal. Keep the medicine in the refrigerator on the bottom shelf. We recommend you to use a wooden spoon or plastic, not metal.
If you have diabetes or allergies to bee products, do not use this tool.
Before taking any traditional medicine, it is recommended to consult a doctor.