The Emir of Dubai has filed a lawsuit against his wife, escaped from him in London (PHOTOS)

The Emir of Dubai, billionaire Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, who is also Prime Minister of the UAE, filed in a London court against one of his wives, Princess Haya al Hussein, CNN reports.

The case will be considered in the family division of the High court on 30 and 31 July. The TV channel notes that the court confirmed the date of the hearing, but refused to name the identity of the parties to the process. According to ABC News, the court will consider custody of the two children of al Maktoum and al Hussein.

Princess Haya is the half-sister of Jordan’s king Abdullah II. She graduated from Oxford and has a degree in politics, philosophy and Economics. In 2017, it was reported that she secretly partnered with a British private detectives in an attempt to gather evidence of corruption in world football. Then it was noted that the brother of the Princess Ali bin al-Hussein has twice lost elections for the presidency of FIFA – first, Joseph Blatter, then Gianni Infantino. The Princess directed the election campaigns of his brother.

CNN reminds that last year the daughter of the Emir of Princess Latifah was trying to get away from his father and obtain political asylum in the United States. The girl was caught and returned to the UAE. She claimed to have been tortured and detained for three years – sometimes in solitary confinement – after a failed attempt to flee the country in 2002.

As previously reported, Princess Haya al Hussein left Dubai with two children 7 and 11 years and intends to demand a divorce. Some sources questioned whether it was possible for her to take the children. They believe that the Princess will ask for political asylum.