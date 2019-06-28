The employee stole $2.4 million in Association hockey Ontario (PHOTO)

The result is a 7-month investigation, 45-year-old woman was presented charges of stealing more than $2.4 million in the workplace in the Association of ice hockey in Ontario (OMHA).

Control Association appealed to the regional police York 30 November 2018 with a complaint against a suspicion that the employee was removed $1 million from the budget.

The investigators found that the accused, who worked in Association with financial Director, actually stole more than $2.4 million.

Jennifer Robinson of Georgina was concluded under arrest after a search warrant was executed at her home on Thursday.

She is charged with theft over $ 5,000, fraud over $ 5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of trust, unauthorized use of computers and the proceeds of crime in connection with the investigation.

Robinson was released on bail, and now she will appear in Newmarket court on July 25.

The police said that the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information on the case can call 1-866-876-5423, extension 2486 or anonymously 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).