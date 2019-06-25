The employer was taken into the woods instead of a hospital: in Poland died Ukrainian-illegal immigrant
A citizen of Ukraine Vasyl Black, 36 years old, went to Poland to work as a migrant worker and worked illegally in the office of the undertaker. In June a man was found dead in the woods, located near the Polish village Jastrebski, writes the Chronicle.info.
This was a tragic incident, which occurred on June 13, reported on Monday, June 24, the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.
The employer, which the magazine says Grazyna F., Black left without medical assistance for fear of criminal liability for the use of cheap labor illegal.
Some sources reported that the man lost consciousness in the workplace, and to avoid publicity, the employer or its people took him to the woods and dumped where he later died.
24 assumes that the young man became ill because of varnishes and paints at work, he inhaled dangerous fumes in the heat and lost consciousness.
Grazyna was arrested last week. It is accused that she did not help the person in danger was the cause of his death – unintentionally. If convicted, she faces up to five years of imprisonment.
Note that currently, about 1.2 million Ukrainians officially registered in Poland, where they were going to work. However, experts believe that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens are working in the neighboring country without proper documents.