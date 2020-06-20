The employment Centre told about the level of salaries of Ukrainians
On average, 18% of all vacancies of the State employment center offer minimum wage.
Acting Director of the State employment center Julia Zhovtyak told what salary can expect the Ukrainians that are looking for work.
“The world crisis. Today, we have fewer vacancies than last year and the year before. The State employment service, 53 thousand jobs. Last year it was twice,” she said in the broadcast channel “Ukraine 24”, reports “Today”.
“But there are also positive examples. 32% of vacancies salary 8-10 thousand UAH. More than 13% of jobs — a salary of more than 10 thousand UAH. There are jobs on 15, 20 and 30 thousand UAH”, — said the acting Director of the State employment center.
telegraf.com.ua