The end is known: the neurosurgeon told about the disease Zavorotnyuk
Glioblastoma — a disease that, according to media reports, killing the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, to diagnose at an early stage of development very difficult.
On this portal, E1 said the expert of Sverdlovsk regional Oncology center neurosurgeon Pavel Gvozdev.
“Glioblastoma is growing very quickly,”he said, adding that the forecast for recovery is, unfortunately, disappointing. Patients live 12-14 months.
“There are so-called mutated glioblastoma. But with them, people live a little longer, although the end was always the same”, — quotes the portal of the physician.
Gvozdev has underlined that early diagnosis and surgery help extend the life of five years.
“If there is weakness in the arms, legs, impaired speech, began a strange memory lapses, steel cases of fainting and epileptic seizures, we urgently need to go to the experts to check” — he insists.
Recall that Zavorotniuk went to the doctors too late. Now the actress is in the last stage of cancer.
