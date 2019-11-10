The end of an era: Kourtney Kardashian announced that she was leaving the family reality show
40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian said about his decision in an interview with Entertainment Today.
Despite shocking for fans of the TV show news, Courtney hastened to reassure them:
I just decided to spend more time with children, to give them more strength and to be a mom. But I won’t say goodbye… Maybe you’ll see me again in the future, the 18th season. It just is now removed. It is possible that even at my house.
Sister Kourtney, 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian, expressed hope that Courtney will ever return to the family reality show:
We love Courtney and we will miss her, but in our family all go their different ways. Although I think it’s like a revolving door — Courtney can leave today and return next week.
Sisters Kim and Khloe joked that it’s just a subtle move and Courtney wants to create his own TV show.
Recall, Courtney participated in the reality show since the first season, which was filmed in 2007. Now Courtney is bringing up three children, Scott Disick: 10-year-old Mason, 7 year old Penelope and 5-year-old Rhine. But the former remained good friends and equally participate in the upbringing of two sons and a daughter.