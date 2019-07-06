The end of an era vil: network amused fotozhaba on Poplavskiy and winnik

Конец эпохи вил: сеть позабавила фотожаба на Поплавского и Винника

The network has published funny fotozhabu with the new Ukrainian politicians.

About it reports Department Director at the International centre for policy studies, Igor Petrenko in Facebook.

So, in the image of the poster “the Agrarian party” are Ukrainian singers Michael Poplawski and Oleg Vinnik. They also added the spade.

“Master of new political trends! Not unique, but eloquently. Just seems to me that winnick shovel is more appropriate than a microphone?”, — wrote Petrenko.

