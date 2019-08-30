The end of strife: Ewan McGregor’s first acting in a movie with her daughter Clara
In Instagram the 23-year-old model and actress Clara McGregor often publishes photos of the mother — it is not excluded that in defiance of the new girlfriend of his father. But today Clara interrupted “boycott” and posted a gallery of pictures from the set of the film the Birthday Cake.
In the comments she receives compliments not only on their shared frames with the star dad, but also his hairstyle: in June, she changed her image by cutting long hair under the caret.
This is the first film in which father and daughter will act together. The footage only happy Ewan and Clara, and not a hint of the old enmity, however, as a movie script. In the network there is not even a synopsis, and the premiere is already scheduled for next year. Above the ribbon works unknown Director Jimmy Giannopoulos, and the cast also includes Val Kilmer, Ashley Benson and Shiloh Fernandez. A photograph of Ewen in the Church and cassock, we can assume that he will play a priest.
We will remind, in may of 2018 Ewan McGregor parted from his wife Eve Mavrakis after 22 years of marriage because of his infidelity with a young actress, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. He’s still Dating her. New passion of the father, Clara is actively criticizes in social networks: in the comments under her picture and on your page, publishing a photo of the mother (in the second case, she insulted the Ewan). In addition to Clara, the ex-couple have three daughters: 17-year-old Esther and two adopted girls — 16-year-old Damian and 7-year-old Anouk.