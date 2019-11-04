The end of the world: what would happen if the world switches off the electricity
As a result of recent forest fires in California about 2.5 million residents were without electricity. This caused a flurry of disturbances and criticism from both consumers and authorities. Edition BBC said that if the electricity gets turned off around the world.
In addition to the California blackouts were also in Venezuela. How can you confirm the patients of the hospitals of Venezuela, the doctors just could not help it. In the darkness, broken only by the rays of a couple of lanterns and unsteady light of smartphone screens, medical staff helplessly watched as the patient was dying in front of them.
An elderly woman was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in the lungs. Fairly common, life-threatening, if you do not use appropriate medication and equipment.
All that was needed to doctors in order to save the woman, including apparatus for artificial lung ventilation, was not far — in the intensive care unit a few floors below.
But there was no electricity, and the elevators were not working.
Approximately the same situation was repeated in many hospitals throughout Venezuela in March 2019, when there was a power outage for five days, which is more deeply plunged this country into political and economic crisis.
The hospital was unprepared for this. Backup generators in a number of medical institutions immediately out of order, others will have enough energy only for the most needy in this chamber.
When the five days passed, it was found that in hospitals 26 people died was the result of a power outage according to the organization Doctors for Health that monitors the health crisis in Venezuela.
Among deceased patients, those who required the apparatus “artificial kidney”, and wounded in the shootout, which the surgeons could not operate in almost complete darkness.
He has also described women who gave birth in a dark hospital wards, the surgeons operating in the light of the screens of mobile phones, about babies, freezing in a disabled incubators in neonatal wards.
But the problem affected not only hospitals. Some elderly people living in high rise buildings, he had to endure down the stairs. People cooked on fires and had dinner by candlelight. Without electricity food rotted quickly in the heat of the refrigerator. The traffic lights on the streets did not work, which led to chaos in the transport system.
The pump water also stopped working, people went to get water from the rivers and springs. Even used water from sewage.
During 2019 in Venezuela has happened many outages. Some of them are short and localized, lasting only a few minutes. To resolve others require several hours or even days. The organization is Doctors for Health has witnessed new cases of death of patients in hospitals.
“Even when the hospital had no electricity for four hours, it is abnormal stresses Julio Castro from the school of medicine Central University of Venezuela, collecting information to Doctors for Health. — And the water situation even worse. In some hospitals ask patients to bring water with you”.
The situation described by Castro — like Apocalypse- and this in a country that just a few years ago was considered one of the richest in South America because it has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.
And though the Venezuelan government blames saboteurs and terrorists, many point to the fact that over the years in infrastructure, nothing was invested, which led to the horrendous condition of the network.
However, such long and widespread outages are not necessarily only occur in countries standing on the brink of collapse.
Every year millions of people in the United States and Canada plunged into darkness for storms that cause damage to power lines.
In June 2019, almost all of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay has been affected by the outage, which left almost 40 million people without electricity.
In the summer of 2012, more than 600 million people in India spent more than two days without electricity. In 2018, the earthquake on the Japanese island of Hokkaido has left without light more than 5 million people.
In August 2019, nearly a million people in the UK because of a failure in the national power of the country were left without electricity. People, who were at that moment at work a few hours sat in a stopped train.
However, all these cases may seem child’s play compared to what the power outage (and with what consequences) experts predict in the future.
The growing needs of the world’s electricity, population growth, new technologies (such as electric vehicles) can lead to further disruptions in energy supply, especially as we transition more into renewable, but volatile sources — wind and sun.
Extreme weather conditions associated with changes in global climate increase the risk of blackouts.
“Very much in our lives (and almost everything we do) is dependent on energy, particularly on electricity,” says Juliet MIAN, technical Director at Resilience Shift, organizations that help prepare for failures in the infrastructure.
“We used to say “when there is no light.” But the absence of light is not the most important thing that worries us,” says MIAN.
And she’s right. In today’s world almost everything, from financial system to communication — depends on electricity.
Other critical elements of infrastructure, such as water and sewer systems rely on pumps powered by electricity. Without electricity will not operate a gas station, road signs, traffic lights, walk trains.
Trade, shipping goods and fuel, storage products, fully relying on computers stop. Will not run air-conditioners, gas boilers, heating system.
A little over a century ago, our cities delivered the goods and took out garbage, relying solely on the muscular strength of humans and animals. In modern infrastructure, they were replaced by electricity.
“Today’s world, all its systems are highly interrelated and intertwined. It is very difficult to find a system that would be fully of energy, says MIAN. — Complete shutdown will affect everyone.”
Full off? But what could be causing such a catastrophe?
The reasons are actually numerous, ranging from natural disasters (volcanoes, earthquakes) to geomagnetic storms caused by solar flares that send charged particles throughout the Solar system, creating congestion in electrical networks.
In 1989, such a geomagnetic storm caused a 9 hour power outage over large areas of Canada.
The organization of the international Electric Infrastructure Security Council that monitors threats to the power grid, lists human factors, which may cause large-scale power outage.
Among them — the cyber attack, coordinated physical attack on such infrastructure as power plants, as well as electromagnetic pulses that can disable the electrical grid.
Measures against such potential threats, costly and complex. Yes, major infrastructure facilities can be protected from the attacks of humans and electromagnetic pulses. You can also build new systems to protect transformers from solar flares.
But sometimes what happens is, the need for protection against what cannot be foreseen, especially considering the complex interrelated structure of our circuits, making them especially vulnerable.
Recall what happened in September 2003 when a fallen tree severed an electric wire on the Alpine pass leading from Switzerland to Italy. After 24 minutes another tree fell on the power line at the famous pass of the Great St. Bernard.
Unexpected shutdown of the two lines caused the overload networks in Europe, resulting in stopped operation of the power plants throughout Italy.
A European country was left without power because of two fallen trees, causing a Domino effect.
Modern electricity networks are very complex and integrated into a single system. Most of Europe now represents a huge power grid — perhaps the largest in the world.
It supplies electricity to more than 400 million customers in 24 countries. The electrical system of the U.S. consists of five different power grids.
But there are experts who are looking for ways of predicting power outages and attracted to the solution of this complicated problem of artificial intelligence.
For example, if fails the plant, this dramatically increases the load on other members of this network, their generators are slower and throughout the network the voltage drops.
In the end, there is a risk of destabilizing the fragile balance between the power grids. Operators have very quickly, almost instantly, to take action to prevent the shutdown of whole sections of the networks.
Researchers from the German Institute Ilmenau, part of the leading European institutes for applied research of the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft (Fraunhofer society), recently announced that they are developing artificial intelligence that can automatically detect such problems in networks and to take steps to address them.
The US Department of energy invests $ 7 million in research funding methods by using artificial intelligence to predict accident in electricity, and — in the case of malfunctions, to maintain the electricity supply at the same level.
General Electric uses machine learning algorithms to analyze past trips due to the vagaries of the weather, and information from staff — to predict future damage, which can cause network storms and hurricanes, and for the proper placement of repair crews in the event of an accident.
“The power supply can take care of creating the large energy reserves for a rainy day — for example, in batteries a large volume.But to fully protect our grid from failures almost impossible,” — emphasizes the Steklov mathematical Institute.
“We can’t create a system in which outages would not happen, she says. — Our network is so complex that when trips starts to act a Domino effect, and often this simply cannot be avoided. But we can develop systems that will respond very quickly to failures and recover quickly”.
That is what Resilience is now up and running Shift. In cooperation with the Council on the safety of electricity infrastructure, it organizes the study of large organizations, universities, schools, community groups and even families, preparing them for proper action in cases of extensive and prolonged power outages.
The Domino effect in these situations, bears the primary risk. As you already know, the citizens of Venezuela, during a power failure cease to apply to such services as water supply.
“In the end we seem to go back to the middle ages”, says John Heltzel, Director of planning ensure the viability of the Council on safety of electricity infrastructure.
In a report by scientists from University College London describe how power outages affect life — from the inability to provide medical assistance to citizens to stop the transport system.
There will be severe social consequences. Usually during shutdown there is a jump in crime — a dark and broken alarm open more opportunities for theft and fraud.
Will cease to operate ATMs and readers, and a society accustomed to relying on electronic payments, will be forced to return to cash. But how many people now hold a large stock of cash under the mattress?
Not about communication, and you will not be able to find out for WhatsАpp a loved one, how he’s doing. Disabled and elderly people will be in complete isolation.
Without electricity, the business will not be able to conduct business, and the economic effect of all this will be is unpredictable. In 2004, the US Department of energy published an assessment of the damage from blackouts in the U.S. — about 80 billion dollars a year.
When in October 2019 2 million consumers in California for two days remained without electricity, the experts evaluated the damage to the economy around $ 2.5 billion.
John Heltzel as no one knows what chaos can cause massive power outages, he is 33 years he held the position of Brigadier General of the national guard in Kentucky.
“In 2009, the state has hit a series of ice storms and snowy blizzards, wires broke under the weight of ice and caked snow.The icing was so bad, that destroyed the metal structure, can withstand hurricane-force winds, he says. — Wooden poles were broken like toothpicks”.
“Disabled was the entire West Kentucky, says Heltzel. In 114 out of 120 counties had declared a state of emergency. People could not leave their homes to go shopping in the store. Wells froze, municipal water systems were not working, people were hungry. The connection is also disconnected, and call to ask for help was impossible.”
The national guard of Kentucky mobilized 12 thousand reservists to house to house, from door to door, and to provide people with food.
Was delivered emergency generators to resume supply. From other States brought to the emergency communication station to make radio and telephone.
And with all this the most affected areas were left without electricity for weeks.
“We have taken our helicopter repairmen everywhere where they were needed, in all places of the cliffs, recalls Heltzel. But even with all the resources it took over a month to all the houses were re-connected”.
In those weeks killed about 35 people in Kentucky and 30 in neighboring States. The reason for at least eight deaths have been carbon monoxide poisoning from operation of diesel generators and kerosene heaters used indoors without proper ventilation.
That’s why Heltzel and believes that preparation and planning for the contingency of large-scale blackouts are so important — especially for larger organizations and hospitals.
But each of us can take certain steps to trouble is not caught by surprise. You can start with simple things like flashlights and plenty of spare batteries for them, and create potable water.
International organization, the Council for security of electricity infrastructure recommends having a supply of water for two weeks at the rate of 2 liters per day per person and one litre for a pet.
It should also take care that the house had a supply of non-perishable food — rice, pasta, and canned vegetables.
But Heltzel and his team in store and a few original tips. Children’s canned food, for example, is a very nourishing thing, even if in your house, and no kids.
Important and a supply of black garbage bags — they will help you to get rid of the waste when the toilet is not water and the only option would be to make the street (the bag is secured with a toilet seat).
Think about the fact that the house has always been a cash reserve for a rainy day. It can save your life.
“We would like to in case of emergency people was not a problem but a solution to the problem, not victims, and those who help recovery efforts, to help those who were not ready for PE,” says Heltzel.
“The behavior of physicians in Venezuela is a good example. With each new outage, the number of deaths in hospitals declined steadily.Partly due to the fact that the trip became shorter, but also because the hospital employees were already better prepared for them,” says Julio Castro.
Now they care about in the hospital was enough fuel, and all the backup generators were functioning properly, he says. — They have a special schedule of shifts in case the need to manually ventilate the lungs and so on. All this saves lives”.