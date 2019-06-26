The endocrinologist told us about the benefits of water fasting
With all the rules of diet helps to reset the body.
Diets are popular all year round but in the summer interest in him is growing with incredible force. The thirst for drastic and rapid change leads people to rash and sometimes even risky procedures. Such diets include the water (interval) fasting.
According to endocrinologist Tamara Gelashvili, water fasting may be beneficial if you to resort to it after the consultation and approval of a physician.
During this diet week is divided into 2 parts. In the first part of the week, you can eat in a normal routine, but in the second you can use only water. Variations perform this diet a lot.
The endocrinologist believes that the greatest benefit from the water of the hunger strike is the loss of excess weight. During the absence of food intake, the body begins to eat its own fat cells. Improved insulin production and release from the accumulated defective protein leads to slower aging and increased mental abilities.
The most radical is the rejection of food and water for several days. The stress received by the body helps it to “restart” and rejuvenate.
According to scientists from the National health service of great Britain, such a diet must be conducted under strict supervision and only with the permission of doctors. To resort to it for pregnant women, people with health problem and working on the work force.