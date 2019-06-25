The endurance of marathon runners explained particular bacteria
Scientists have found an unexpected explanation for the endurance of marathon runners.
It turned out that the secret to their success lies not only in training but also in a special intestinal bacteria that metabolize excess lactic acid, according to
In the corresponding study involved 15 professional athletes who conquered, in particular, the Boston marathon (42 km).
During the two weeks before and after the race they have every day took samples of the biomaterials.
Analyses revealed a high concentration of bacteria Veillonella atypica, especially after running a marathon.
These microorganisms to generate energy absorb lactic acid.
It is formed by active muscle work, respectively, in the body of athletes is quite a lot. An overabundance of this substance causes discomfort in the muscles (a burning pain) and is one of the factors in the emergence of fatigue.
The bacteria that remove excess acid, helps the body to last longer when exercising.
Experience with laboratory mice showed that the rodents that received the meal with Veillonella atypica, running in the wheel is 13% longer than their counterparts.
Studies have shown that the bacterium has another useful ability. In the process of metabolism, it emphasizes the propionate – a compound that stimulates energy metabolism of a working cells. One of the derivatives of propionate – banned for professional athletes preparation Meldonium.
Previously, scientists have revealed the limit of human endurance, beyond which the body begins to destroy its own tissue.