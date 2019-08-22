The enemy does not want: video terrible injury of Brazilian forward
Striker of the Brazilian team “Vila Nova” Bruno Mezenga (pictured) got injured in the match of 17 Matchday of the second power division championship of Brazil against the “Sport Recife” (0:2).
Harmless, it seemed, the situation of 31-year-old forward led duel with an opposing player Norberto Neto, and then landed badly on the lawn and broke his arm. The fracture looked so scary that video nervous better not to look.
Note that the pupil Flamengo Bruno Mezenga most of his career spent in Europe, defending the colors of the Polish “Legia”, Serbian “red Star” and a number of Turkish clubs. After recently signing with “Vila Nova” Bruno Mezenga had to play for a new team in the Brazilian League only three games.
Photo of FC “Vila Nova”
