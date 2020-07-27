The energy Ministry announced the payment of debts before miners
Photo: Press service of the Ministry
Olga Bohuslavets ‘ told about the liquidation of the debt to the miners
The remaining debt of more than 200 million hryvnias for the realization of coal production, said Olga Bohuslavets’.
The Ministry of energy has completely paid off with debts on a salary to miners from the budget. This leaves the debt related to sales of coal. About it said acting head of the energy Ministry Olga Bukovec at the briefing, reports RBC-Ukraine Monday, July 27.
“During this period could pay off the wage arrears from the budget. In just six months, the current was directed to pay state-owned coal companies by about 3 billion hryvnia. These debts, which left more than 200 million – will be repaid in the near future and will return to coal sales,” said Bukovec.
She stressed that the remaining debt relates to the sale of coal products.
In addition, according to Bukovec, the energy Ministry plans to modernise the mines in the next year. According to her, to upgrade, you need to understand what the mine needs to close.
“We are finalizing the methodology, through which we are going to rank mine according to their prospect… this year I see no possibility that had invested some money, as for next year, of course, we will lay such plans,” – said the acting head of the Ministry.
We will remind, at the beginning of July in Ukraine wage arrears to the miners was $ 270 million. While protesters near the Office of the President the miners had said about the debt to 1.2 billion hryvnia.
