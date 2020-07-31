The energy Ministry has shared the successes of the outgoing week
The energy Ministry has described the main events in the energy market this week, the press service of the Ministry.
The biggest achievement this week — the withdrawal of miners from any downtime, in which they are from last fall.
“The Ministry of energy on behalf of the President of Ukraine has successfully completed a mediation between the representatives of coal mines and PJSC “Centrenergo”. Work of the coal associations will be restored along with the supply of Ukrainian coal to PJSC “Centrenergo”. In the near future downtime should leave Ukrainian mines. Sustainable energy generating enterprises of the domestic coal production is one of the conditions of successful passing of the heating season”, — noted in the Ministry of energy.
At the same time fully repaid arrears of wages to the miners of the state mines, which can be paid at the expense of budgetary funds, said the Ministry. At the moment, there are the arrears of wages to state mining companies, which can be extinguished only at the expense of the means received from sale of coal products.
Energy Ministry reported about the return of wages to the miners
Also important development was the increase in power of nuclear power plants (NPPs), which are due to the reduction of consumption were forced to reduce generation.
“The energy Ministry has increased the capacity of nuclear power plants. Now the average capacity of nuclear power plants increased from 7.4 GW to 7.9 GW. It is allowed to bring nuclear power units KhNPP 1 and 2 to work on a nominal design capacity and load RNPP power units No. 2 and ZNPP No. 6. Also confirmed the possibility of additional increase of the load of the NPP in October-December of the current year in the proposed GP “NAEK “Energoatom” volumes”, — reported in the Ministry of energy.
Note that this week the production of electricity at nuclear power plants was twice that in TPP.
Economic cooperation: Smigel invited the French business for privatization in Ukraine
This week we also learned the provider “of last resort” in the natural gas market.
“They became OOO “GK “Naftogaz of Ukraine”. A quote OOO “GK “Naftogaz of Ukraine” — 2711,86 UAH per thousand cubic meters with VAT mark-up 0%”, — noted in Department.
Among other events of the week:
The preparation of the new edition of the Charter of NAEC “Energoatom”, the announcement of investment projects that are granted state support and the beginning of the formation of the Public Council under the Ministry of energy of Ukraine.
Finally, the energy Ministry announced that the head of Department Busevec authorized to sign the Agreement on contribution between Ukraine and the European Bank for reconstruction and development regarding Ukraine’s participation in the Fund Eastern European partnership for energy efficiency and the environment.
Busevec about the transformation of the coal industry: I did Not want to be associated with Margaret Thatcher
And reminded that the Verkhovna Rada are now two draft laws prepared by the Ministry of energy.
“The draft Law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine concerning improvement of conditions of support of electricity production from alternative energy sources (No. 3658) implementeret conditions of the Memorandum between the government and participants in the green energy market, in particular, reduction of “green” tariff. The draft Law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On electricity market” (No. 3657) provides, among other things, the prohibition of the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus, increasing the share of electric power NNEGC “Energoatom” can sell for bilateral agreements, will bring additional funds to the enterprise”, — concluded the Ministry of energy.
telegraf.com.ua