The energy Ministry says that electricity prices will not grow
Photo: AP
The light will not go up, the government promises
After increase of tariffs of Ministry of energy the cost of electricity will increase slightly only for non-domestic consumers, said the Ministry.
The energy Ministry says that the cost of electricity for the population will not grow after the increase in tariffs Ukrenergo, write Ukrainian news with reference to the response agencies.
It was assured that the rates may increase slightly only for non-domestic consumers.
“That is such an increase in tariff will lead to higher final prices for non-domestic consumers with not more than 4%”, — said the Ministry.
It is noted that the average electricity tariff for non-domestic consumers of the second class is 2.7 hryvnia/kWh and will rise approximately 10 cents/kWh.
Earlier, the national Commission has increased the tariffs Ukrenergo for electricity transmission by 54.6%, or of 84.83 UAH/MWh, to 240,23 UAH/MWh in August.
korrespondent.net