The engagement of Princess Beatrice infuriated fans of Meghan Markle (photo)
At that time, as Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi, declared today, September 26, about their engagement, accepted numerous congratulations, not everyone is happy for the couple. According to the publication The Mirror, fans of Meghan Markle riled the news of a future wedding. They found that she intentionally tried to upstage the Duchess of Sussex, which is now together with her husband Prince Harry and four-month-old son Archie is in Africa with the official Royal visit. Engagement Beatrice ousted from the British media headlines about Megan, who recently showed the audience her son, who first took part in the official event.
“Very adequate for Beatrice to announce your betrothal, when Harry and Megan are in the round. Perfect timing, I must admit” — ironically wrote the users of social networks. And others recalled that in January 2018, less than two months after the announcement of the engagement of Megan and Harry, that she’s getting married, said the younger sister, Beatrice — Princess Eugenie. “And now, immediately after the first publication of Archie, they also announce a future wedding” — was indignant in the network.
As someone caustically remarked that one of the black-and-white photos in honor of the engagement of Beatrice and Edoardo are very reminiscent of the engagement of Megan and Harry. “Nice photos, Beatriz”, — write fans of the Duchess.
Nice photo, Princess Beatrice pic.twitter.com/8r2vo55y1W
— Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) September 26, 2019
